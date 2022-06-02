Thursday, Jun 02

RFK Driver Chris Buescher Tests Positive for COVID-19, Zane Smith to Fill in at Gateway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Jun 02 6
RFK Driver Chris Buescher Tests Positive for COVID-19, Zane Smith to Fill in at Gateway

RFK Racing has announced that No. 17 driver Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway Raceway). NASCAR Truck Series front runner Zane Smith will fill in for Buescher, piloting the No. 17 Acronis Ford as NASCAR makes its much-anticipated return to WWTR.

Smith has three wins and eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts in the Truck Series this season, having led 253 laps while piloting the No. 38 Ford F-150. He will become the 24th driver to pilot an RFK Ford for Jack Roush in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Buescher expects to return to action next week at Sonoma.

RFK PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Weekend Preview: World Wide Technology Raceway & Portland International Raceway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.