2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Gateway Advance

Sunday marks the inaugural Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile track (formerly called Gateway International Raceway and Gateway Motorsports Park) just minutes from downtown St. Louis.

“I feel like that area is a bit unsaturated with NASCAR content so I'm happy the Cup Series is going there," said Chastain. "There’s a lot of big agriculture around that area and I know a lot of people personally who are excited for the NASCAR Cup Series to come there."

Chastain has experience in the Truck Series at the track. The Chevrolet driver captured the Truck Series win at WWTR in 2019 after leading 21 laps.

Chastain heads into WWTR with momentum from last weekend's race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He led 153 laps in the 413 lap race and his teammate Daniel Suarez led 36 laps bringing the total laps led for Trackhouse Racing to 189.

Before heading to the track this weekend, Chastain will visit Mooseheart, Illinois which is a 1,000 acre residential childcare facility located 38 miles west of Chicago. The Moose Fraternity provides children with a wholesome home-like environment environment and the best possible training and education.

In 14 Cup Series starts this season, Chastain has tallied two wins, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, Talladega, seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes, along with 426 laps led. The strong showing has Chastain sitting second in points standings.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's 300-mile Cup Series race at 3:30 p.m. ET.