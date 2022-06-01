Gilliland Returns to World Wide Technology Raceway

For the NASCAR Cup Series, this weekend's race at the World Wide Technology Raceway will be a first. For Cup Series rookie, Todd Gilliland, it will and it will not. It will be his fifth year in a row returning to the St. Louis track, but first in the Cup car. Gilliland looks to bring four years of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series experience to the table and hopes to have a solid result.



“World Wide Technology Raceway is a tight track with long straightaways,” said Gilliland. “I like the layout and have run well there in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. I have two second-place finishes and have always felt comfortable racing on what can be a tricky track at times. Hopefully, we can turn that into a good run in the Cup car.”



“I have said at the beginning of the year that I do not believe this car drives much different than what I have driven in the past. But it is still an adjustment, and the completion level is high. Coming out of the 600 at Charlotte, we had a good run and back near the top-15. We just need more of those races under our belt and this weekend is a great opportunity at another track I like."



Returning to the No. 38 this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway is First Phase. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri, a staple partner for Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports.



“First Phase has been a huge supporter in my first year in the NASCAR Cup Series,” continued Gilliland. “Getting to know everyone throughout this year has been amazing and they have really jumped in and have become a part of this No. 38 team.”



Gilliland and the First Phase Ford Mustang will hit the track at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5 at 3:30 PM ET on FS1.



FRM PR