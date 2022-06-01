Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
- Daniel Hemric has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and has led 48 laps in 2022
- His average finish is 15.5
"I’m excited to get out to the Northwest. I feel like they've been craving stock car and NASCAR action for many years, so it’s going to be fun to go there and give different parts of the country some great racing action. The road-course program at Kaulig Racing has been very good, so we are looking forward to this weekend as a team. We have a lot to do to try to learn and build on what teammate my teammate, AJ Allmendinger, has done here for Kaulig Racing at these types of tracks, but I’m up for the challenge."
- Daniel Hemric on Portland International Raceway