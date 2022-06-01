Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has earned one win, six top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 142 laps

He has earned the most top-10 finishes in 2022 of any other full-time NXS driver and has an average finish of 6.2 “I'm really looking forward to going back to Portland. Last time I was there was 16 years ago when I was able to win my first ChampCar race. It’s going to be truly special to go back to the track for the first time since then, and I think we will put on a great race for the Xfinity series." - AJ Allmendinger on Portland International Raceway