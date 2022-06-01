No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Last Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Truex overcame multiple pit road penalties and being involved in two separate accidents to finish 12th. The result has him fifth in the series standings after 14 races. 600th START: Sunday’s race marks Truex’s 600th NASCAR Cup Series start. Through 599 races, he has racked up 31 wins, 131 top-five finishes, 254 top-10s, 19 pole awards and 10,851 laps led. He will become the 31st driver to make 600 starts at the Cup level.

Sunday’s race marks Truex’s 600th NASCAR Cup Series start. Through 599 races, he has racked up 31 wins, 131 top-five finishes, 254 top-10s, 19 pole awards and 10,851 laps led. He will become the 31st driver to make 600 starts at the Cup level. RESER’S FINE FOODS: Truex’s No. 19 Camry TRD will feature the Reser’s Fine Foods colors for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Since 1950, the family-owned company has been a proud sponsor of good times and great foods at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and family meals.

Truex’s No. 19 Camry TRD will feature the Reser’s Fine Foods colors for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Since 1950, the family-owned company has been a proud sponsor of good times and great foods at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and family meals. JGR AT ST. LOUIS: While Sunday’s race will be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has visited World Wide Technology Raceway, the Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series program has made 22 combined starts at the 1.25-mile oval. In those starts, the organization earned one win, six top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 421 laps led. In addition to Truex’s Xfinity victory in 2004, JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch have also visited victory lane at the track. Bell won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 2016 and Busch claimed an Xfinity Series victory in 2009.

While Sunday’s race will be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has visited World Wide Technology Raceway, the Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series program has made 22 combined starts at the 1.25-mile oval. In those starts, the organization earned one win, six top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 421 laps led. In addition to Truex’s Xfinity victory in 2004, JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch have also visited victory lane at the track. Bell won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 2016 and Busch claimed an Xfinity Series victory in 2009. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway begins Sunday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to St. Louis for the first time with the NASCAR Cup Series?

“I feel like it’s going to be pretty hard to pass. I expect to be shifting at both ends of the track every lap, so we’re going to have our hands full. Qualifying and executing on pit road are going to be very important to keep track position throughout the race, so we’re going to have to be on our game all weekend.”

JGR PR