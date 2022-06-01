This Week in Motorsports: May 30-June 5, 2022

This weekend features some first-time events as the NASCAR Cup Series runs at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where they are joined by the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series who will compete in the Toyota 200. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be road course racing for the first time at Portland International Raceway, and the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is back on track at New England Dragway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCWTS

Toyota drivers have experience at Gateway… Although this is the first Cup Series race at Gateway, several Toyota drivers are already victors at the track. Kyle Busch won at Gateway in 2009 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, while both Bubba Wallace (2014) and Christopher Bell (2016) were victorious at the track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Hamlin closes in on Playoff points lead… With his first 600-mile win at Charlotte, Denny Hamlin continues to add to his career milestones. It was Hamlin’s second victory of the season, which moves him to 12 Playoff points, just one point behind current leaders William Bryon and Ross Chastain.

Busch leads Cup Series in multiple metrics… Kyle Busch continues to have an impressive season. Busch scored his series-best 10th top-10 finish in Charlotte. The Las Vegas-native also leads all drivers with an 11.2 average finish through 14 events.

Bell continues to impress… Christopher Bell added another impressive Cup Series finish as he battled much adversity to finish fifth in Charlotte. Bell has now scored four consecutive top-six finishes with seven top-10 results in the last nine events.

Mosack, Chase ready for strong runs in Portland… Connor Mosack will make his Xfinity Series debut aboard the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Parker Chase will make his second Xfinity Series start in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. Both Mosack and Chase have prior experience at Portland International Raceway.

Nemechek continues to lead… With six races to go in the regular season, John Hunter Nemechek continues to lead the overall Truck Series point standings after his seventh consecutive top-10 finish at Charlotte this past weekend. Nemechek won at Gateway in 2017.

Sauter is back… Johnny Sauter is back with ThorSport Racing this weekend in the No. 13 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Sauter finished second at Martinsville Raceway in his first start for the team this season, and finished fifth in Gateway a season ago.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Torrence Racing plans to continue to lock down Epping… Torrence Racing has had the winner circle in Epping locked down recently. At the three most recent events at the track, Torrence Racing has walked away with the last three Wallys. Steve Torrence won in 2018 and 2019, with his father, Billy winning last season.

Reigning Funny Car champion looking for another Epping victory… Reigning Funny Car Champion Ron Capps is looking to add another Epping victory to his resume – and his first since joining Toyota earlier this season. Capps was the Funny Car victor at New England Dragway in 2016.

TRD PR