WISE-EV and McDowell Ready To Charge to the Top-10 in St. Louis

Michael McDowell and WISE-EV started their partnership strong, running well and finishing in the top-15 in the Texas All-Star race. This weekend in St. Louis, McDowell and the WISE-EV Charging team are looking to continue their run of top-10 finishes, after their eighth place finish in Charlotte this past weekend.



"We have put together great finishes, and it really shows in the growth of our program. To have had great runs recently speaks volumes to the work and dedication everyone at the shop puts in day in and day out. Four top-10 finishes in the last six weeks is something to be proud of, and we're all excited to do the same this weekend in our WISE-EV Ford Mustang" says McDowell.



"While this is the first time the new car and the Cup Series will be in St. Louis, I know for myself and some other drivers, we have raced at the track before in the other divisions of NASCAR. It's going to be important this week more so than others to maximize practice time because of the many unknowns," Michael continues.



"The track profile is very different than others we visit, so expect to see a lot of shifting, and a lot of line searching throughout the weekend. For us and the WISE-EV Charging team, we need to keep doing what we have been to keep our momentum going."



McDowell and his WISE-EV Ford Mustang team will take to the World Wide Technology Raceway for practice on Friday and then a qualifying session on Saturday. The race will go green on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FS1.



FRM PR