Michael McDowell and WISE-EV started their partnership strong, running well and finishing in the top-15 in the Texas All-Star race. This weekend in St. Louis, McDowell and the WISE-EV Charging team are looking to continue their run of top-10 finishes, after their eighth place finish in Charlotte this past weekend.
"We have put together great finishes, and it really shows in the growth of our program. To have had great runs recently speaks volumes to the work and dedication everyone at the shop puts in day in and day out. Four top-10 finishes in the last six weeks is something to be proud of, and we're all excited to do the same this weekend in our WISE-EV Ford Mustang" says McDowell.
"While this is the first time the new car and the Cup Series will be in St. Louis, I know for myself and some other drivers, we have raced at the track before in the other divisions of NASCAR. It's going to be important this week more so than others to maximize practice time because of the many unknowns," Michael continues.
"The track profile is very different than others we visit, so expect to see a lot of shifting, and a lot of line searching throughout the weekend. For us and the WISE-EV Charging team, we need to keep doing what we have been to keep our momentum going."
McDowell and his WISE-EV Ford Mustang team will take to the World Wide Technology Raceway for practice on Friday and then a qualifying session on Saturday. The race will go green on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FS1.
FRM PR
WISE-EV and McDowell Ready To Charge to the Top-10 in St. Louis
Michael McDowell and WISE-EV started their partnership strong, running well and finishing in the top-15 in the Texas All-Star race. This weekend in St. Louis, McDowell and the WISE-EV Charging team are looking to continue their run of top-10 finishes, after their eighth place finish in Charlotte this past weekend.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- Grindstaff Rub to Sponsor Jesse Little and the 02 Youngs Chevy at WWTR
- SNICKERS Racing: Kyle Busch St. Louis Advance
- Rajah Caruth to Make NCWTS Debut for Spire Motorsports This Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway
- Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway
- Safelite AutoGlass to sponsor All Pro Limited Late Model Series race at Southern Nationa