Chris Buescher | Gateway Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

WWTR – World Wide Technology Raceway – hosts the Cup Series for the first time ever this weekend. The 1.25-mile track in Madison, just outside St. Louis, has been hosting NASCAR-sanctioned events since 1997, first with the Xfinity Series, then the Truck Series.

The track became a permanent fixture on the Truck schedule in 2014, and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.

Gateway is one of six weekends of the 2022 season to feature a full weekend schedule including a full practice session as well as qualifying.

Teams will practice for 50 minutes Friday afternoon, with single-car qualifying set for Saturday morning.

Buescher at Gateway

Buescher has no prior NASCAR experience at WWTR.

Scott Graves at Gateway

Graves has no prior NASCAR experience at WWTR.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Gateway:

“This is another one of those new to us weekends as we visit Gateway for the first time in the Cup Series. I know some of the veterans in our sport have been there in years prior, but there’s a lot to learn for me personally as we navigate a full practice on Friday, then qualify Saturday. We’re confident in our team, just need some luck to go our way and we’ll be there come Sunday with our Acronis Ford Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was collected in a scary incident late in Sunday’s Coke 600, climbing from his Fifth Third machine under his own power after flipping on the front stretch at Charlotte. He finished 26th after earning stage points in the stage prior, and was poised for a solid run having run well inside the top-10.

On the Car

Acronis, a multi-year partner for RFK Racing, returns as a primary this weekend on the No. 17 team.

RFK PR