Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Racing: Cole Custer St. Louis Advance

You’re heading to Gateway as the Cup Series competes there for the first time. It’s a track where you’ve had success in the past. What are your expectations in the Cup Series car? “A lot of shifting. With the two different ends, you’re probably going to be shifting twice, I would think, especially in (turns) one and two with how much slower it is. I haven’t run there since they repaved it. The last time I ran there was in 2016 with the Truck Series, so it’s going to be a lot different than when I was last there. It’s going to be interesting just seeing how everybody can work the two different ends. It’s always a balance with these (NextGen Cup Series) cars because they’re so on edge. I don’t know if they’re going to put the resin down, but I think it’ll be a good race.” Is it exciting to bring Cup Series racing to another new market? “I think it’s really cool. (The Cup Series) has never been to St. Louis. I think everybody is super pumped and I think, a track like Gateway, it’s a racey place, the two different ends, so we’ll probably be able to beat and bang a little bit. I think it’ll put on a good race and hopefully there will be a packed crowd there.” There’s talk about rotating the schedule more to bring in more new markets. Would you agree? “It’d be really cool, being able to go to the Pacific Northwest and places like that, just being able to mix the schedule up. I think we go to some good tracks, but it’d be nice to put some variety in there.” We’re headed into the summer stretch of the schedule. How would you describe where you and the No. 41 team are right now? “I think we’ve shown we have speed, at times. At Martinsville we ran really well, at the road courses we’ve been fast. I think we’ve had potential at times, but we’ve definitely just struggled at the mile-and-a-halves, although Sunday at Charlotte all four SHR cars worked their way into contention at the end of the race. Before Charlotte, for whatever reason – aero or mechanical or whatever it is – we’ve just gone down the wrong path a little bit. The car’s been driveable, so I’m happy with that. It’s just going to be a process of trial and error without much practice to be able to really get to where we need to be on a consistent basis. You only get so many chances to get it right going into the weekend.” TSC PR