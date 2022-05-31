Hendrick organization elevates senior executives to support growing businesses

In a move designed to strengthen his overall enterprise and support the growth of successful new business units, chairman and CEO Rick Hendrick has named four longtime senior executives to lead key areas within the organization. The new roles and responsibilities are effective immediately.



Hendrick Motorsports president and COO Marshall Carlson, who since 2005 has led the day-to-day operations of the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, has been promoted to president of Hendrick Companies. In the expanded role, he will support all Hendrick-affiliated businesses and initiatives, including Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group, which is the largest privately held network of car dealerships in the United States. Carlson will oversee a range of commercial initiatives such as the organization’s expanding work in contract manufacturing, product innovation and technology investment. He will report to Hendrick.



“You’d be hard-pressed to find a senior executive in sports who has achieved more over the last 17 years than Marshall,” Hendrick said. “His leadership has resulted in extraordinary performance on the racetrack, and it’s completely transformed the way our company does business. He’s accomplished it all while navigating our people through numerous changes as our sport and our team have evolved. The record speaks for itself. Marshall deserves tremendous credit, and I’m thrilled to continue working with him as he takes on an even larger role.”



To position Hendrick Motorsports for long-term success, executive vice president and general manager Jeff Andrews has been elevated to president and GM. The Fresno, California, native will assume day-to-day management of the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history and all of its business units, including competition, engine operations, manufacturing, marketing, and administration. Andrews will report to Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon.



“Jeff (Andrews) has been a pillar of our team for three decades and is one of the most respected people in racing,” Hendrick said. “He is a gifted leader and fierce competitor. Jeff’s ability to prioritize winning without sacrificing integrity or culture has been a hallmark of his career. He’s an enormous part of our past, present and future, and I couldn’t be prouder to see him carry us forward.”



In addition, Wayne Robbins, Hendrick Motorsports’ chief financial officer since 2019, will reassume his role as executive vice president and CFO of Hendrick Companies. Robbins, 64, joined Hendrick Companies as CFO in August 2013 after retiring from public accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman. His myriad responsibilities will include strategic financial planning, management of investments and oversight of the not-for-profit Hendrick Family Foundation. Robbins will work closely with Hendrick, Carlson and Greg Gach, president of Hendrick Automotive Group and vice chairman and CEO of Hendrick Companies.



Longtime executive Scott Lampe, who came to Hendrick Motorsports in 1999 and served as its CFO from 2005 until 2019, has returned to the team in the same role following more than two years working in private equity. He will guide accounting, human resources, information technology, facilities, operational excellence, and aviation. Lampe, 50, will report to Andrews.



“Wayne and Scott bring decades of institutional knowledge and brilliant financial minds to their leadership roles,” Carlson said. “Each has a reputation for adding long-term value to everything they’re involved with. On top of that, Wayne and Scott have established exceptional working relationships, both inside the organization and throughout the industries we touch. Their impact on our success cannot be overstated.”



Carlson, 49, joined the Hendrick organization in 1996 and has led Hendrick Motorsports’ day-to-day operations since January 2005, initially as general manager before being named president and COO in July 2010. During his tenure, the team won nine Cup-level championships and 155 points-paying races.



In recent years, Carlson has guided Hendrick Motorsports’ investments in technology and other capabilities that support contract manufacturing and product innovation. Notably, he launched the Hendrick organization’s burgeoning business in the defense sector that includes specialized work for clients to support government programs. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native holds a degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Andrews, 57, joined Hendrick Motorsports in 1992 and has held a variety of senior leadership positions, including general manager (since September 2020), vice president of competition and director of engine operations. As executive vice president and general manager, he supervised all competition-related departments, including powertrain, manufacturing and racing operations, and supported the team’s technical relationship with manufacturer Chevrolet. He has been with Hendrick Motorsports for each of its NASCAR record 14 Cup Series championships.



“When I look across our entire organization, I see growth everywhere,” Hendrick said. “We’re fortunate to have incredibly talented servant leaders who ensure the performance of our core businesses. At the same time, they never stop looking ahead to identify ways to expand opportunities for our teammates and guarantee a thriving enterprise. I’m as engaged and energized as I’ve ever been, and I look forward to working with our people as we continue to do more together. Top to bottom, I can’t remember a point when we’ve been healthier than we are today.”

Hendrick Motorsports PR