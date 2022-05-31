Celebrating 100 Years of Ford Supporting Disabled American Veterans

The No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang will celebrate the 100-year relationship between Ford and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) with a unique paint scheme at the NASCAR Cup Series race in St. Louis on June 5.



In 1922, Henry Ford provided 50 Model T Ford vehicles to help disabled World War I veterans attend DAV’s second national convention. DAV, which was established following World War I, helps more than a million veterans each year to access the healthcare and benefits they earned through military service.



“All of us at Ford are incredibly proud of our 100-year relationship with DAV,” said Joe Avila, Community Development Manager, Ford Motor Company Fund. “It is an honor to continue growing our relationship, which began by providing vehicles to veterans, and has expanded over the years to ensure that even more veterans have access to reliable transportation to reach their healthcare and medical appointments."



DAV created its transportation network in 1987. Since 1996, Ford has donated 247 vehicles. DAV members and their families have purchased more than 30,000 Ford vehicles through the Ford X-Plan Partner Recognition Program. Ford Transits and Explorers are among those provided and some include mobility solutions to meet the needs of disabled veterans. Each Ford DAV vehicle has a uniform, exterior graphics package. For the St. Louis race, the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang will have a paint scheme emblematic of those graphics.



“We are thrilled to be highlighting 100 years of cooperation between DAV and Ford in this manner,” said DAV National Adjutant & CEO Marc Burgess. “We provide more than 500,000 rides for veterans each year and that wouldn’t be possible without Ford providing us with vehicles. Of course, we also need drivers for those cars and the volunteers at DAV are amazing. The DAV St. Louis chapter is outstanding, so it’s very meaningful to have this special paint scheme on display in their community.”



Ford’s involvement with the veteran community also extends to the job market. The company employs approximately 6,000 veterans. Since 2019, the Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program has been part of New Ford Tech, which attracts and trains the next generation of Ford service technicians.



“The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team is very pleased to celebrate Ford’s and DAV’s shared effort to support veterans,” said Gina Scappaticci, Marketing Manager for Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD). “One of our FCSD objectives is to attract new technicians. In just a few years our Veteran Careers Program-enrolled dealerships have hired hundreds of veterans through this 24-month GI Bill-approved apprenticeship. These veterans are highly skilled and experienced, which immediately benefits our service departments.”



May is Military Appreciation Month, which NASCAR and Wood Brothers Racing recognize each season. Among those honored for their service each spring is Leonard Wood, one of the patriarchs of Wood Brothers Racing, who applied his engineering acumen while serving in the Army as a mechanic.



“Our family has had the great fortune of being supported by Ford for more than 70 years, so we’re proud to commemorate this 100th year of Ford and DAV partnering to help veterans,” said Eddie Wood, co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing. “Caring for our service men and women, especially those who suffered injuries, is a duty we all share as Americans.”



The NASCAR Cup Series race in St. Louis on June 5 will be televised on FS1 and begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

WBR PR