Petty GMS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our Black Rifle Coffee Company team battled hard tonight. We showed adversity by overcoming numerous different obstacles - from starting the race with the steering being very tough to manage and almost having a left rear tire coming apart, to missing the wrecks at the end and putting ourselves in a position to get a solid finish. Our Chevrolet Camaro couldn't fire off as good as others, but overall it was the best mechanical handling car we've had all year, so I'm happy with that. Everyone seemed to have the same speed after eight laps and I thought we had a little advantage at that point. The fire off just would hurt us from charging on the restarts. We are growing as a team each and every week and this was another step in the process. Proud of the effort."