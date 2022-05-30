Monday, May 30

Petty GMS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, May 30 14
Petty GMS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 28th

FINISH: 13th

POINTS: 26th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our Black Rifle Coffee Company team battled hard tonight. We showed adversity by overcoming numerous different obstacles - from starting the race with the steering being very tough to manage and almost having a left rear tire coming apart, to missing the wrecks at the end and putting ourselves in a position to get a solid finish. Our Chevrolet Camaro couldn't fire off as good as others, but overall it was the best mechanical handling car we've had all year, so I'm happy with that. Everyone seemed to have the same speed after eight laps and I thought we had a little advantage at that point. The fire off just would hurt us from charging on the restarts. We are growing as a team each and every week and this was another step in the process. Proud of the effort."

 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 25th

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 16th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “A long night tonight. We had a decent FOCUSfactor Chevy and made the right calls to get us up front midway through the race, but got really loose on a set of tires and contact that put us in the wall. From there, we made adjustments and I thought we’d get a top 10 finish, but just not our night with late damage. Overall, a good top 15 finish and points day for us. This has been the biggest test for these cars so far and I think we all still have some learning to do. We’ll move on to Gateway next week.”

Burton Finishes a Career-Best 11th in Coke 600 CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE: Four Camaro ZL1's Claim Top-10 Finishes
