NCS: Denny Hamlin wins Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 in double overtime finish

Denny Hamlin won an action packed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Hamlin won in a NASCAR double overtime after to late race cautions took most of the contenders out.

For Hamlin, this marks his first win in the Coca-Cola 600.



Rounding out the top five were Kyle Busch in second, Kevin Harvick in third, Chase Briscoe in fourth and Christopher Bell in fifth.



The first overtime caution began when Chase Briscoe, who was running in second to Kyle Larson lost controlling Turn 2 and spun out and caused the caution.

When the race went back to green, Austin Dillion would charge by from sixth place all the way to Kyle Larson in first. Dillion would catch Larson and both drivers would lose control of their cars. Dillion would crash with Larson, Chastain and Logano.

Out of the 37 cars that competed on Sunday night, 17 would fail to finish the race. 16 of the 17 cars out of the race were due to on-track incidents. Sunday nights race consisted of 18 cautions. The most since the 2005 Coca-Cola 600.

On lap 346, a violent crash occurred when Chris Buescher flipped multi times through the turf on the front stretch to bring out the 16th caution flag.

Daniel Suarez was running in fourth place when he got in front of Chase Briscoe on the Turn 4 exit. Contact between the two sent Suarez around. Todd Gilliand hit Suarez’s left rear. Buescher was hit from behind from Harrison Burton, causing the right front of Buescher’s car into Suarez’s car.



Buescher’s right front suspension would break as Buescher was sliding through the turf and his wheel would get caught underneath the car causing it to get airborne and flip multiple times.



Chris Buescher and Daniel Suarez would both exit their cars.



Rounding out the top ten were Tyler Reddick in sixth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, in seventh, Michael McDowell in eighth, Kyle Larson in ninth and Alex Bowman in tenth.



Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 marked the longest race in NASCAR history at 619.5 miles. The previous record was 608 mines in the 2020 Coca-Cola 600.



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.





Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott

Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Suarez

Stage 3 Winner: Ross Chastain

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin