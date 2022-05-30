RCR NCS Post Race Report: Charlotte

“What a day at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It feels good leaving the track with a top-10 finish in the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet, even though it was an up-and-down day. The ups were that we had a lot of speed. The downs were flat tires. As far as I know, I don’t think there was anything in particular that we did with the left-rear to cause the flat. I’m guessing I just damaged my tire trying to get the most out of our Chevrolet. That was frustrating, but we recovered. We earned a lot of stage points today, especially early in the race when we were running up front and leading laps. Our flat tire could have ruined our night, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gives up. We were patient and with all of the chaos that happened, we were able to get back to a sixth-place finish. At the end of the race, we passed two cars through the turf. There’s no splitter to rip off, so I was able to pass two cars there at the end through the turf coming to the line, which was nice. Overall, I'm proud of the team for never giving up." -Tyler Reddick