Kyle Larson Pit Road Interview from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle Larson passed more cars than anybody, the penalties, the fire, getting in the wall. You almost had a shot at the end to win it. How did you stay in it?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, the first half was a struggle for all of us. I was especially frustrated with myself. To rebound from that and have a shot to win there late was something to be proud of. Our team fought really hard. Happy with that.

Briscoe was really good, that long run there. Wish we would have just been a little bit better so he never would have got to me, ultimately spin.

Yeah, I mean, you're kind of gambling on tire stuff there. Yeah, I think we took two to try to give ourselves the front row, which we did. Yeah, I think the four tires were just a little bit better than me and got to my inside there through three and four. Just really tight racing off of four.

The 3 almost had me clear. Just made contact there. There was a big wreck. Kind of end of my night there.

Again, proud of my Hendrick team, even going back to yesterday, me making a mistake, getting in a wall, put us in a bad spot all night. Our pit stall was terrible having to come around the 19, the 10 coming around me.

The day would have been a lot easier if I didn't hit the wall yesterday.

NASCAR PR