Kyle Busch Pit Road Interview from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle Busch led 36 laps, had a shot at the end. 14-hundredths of a second difference. Anything else you could have done?

KYLE BUSCH: Nah, I don't think so. We didn't have a good enough day to even be in that position. Just a strong fight all night long by this M&M's team. Give honor to those we remember here on Memorial Day weekend. Appreciate the opportunity and being able to do that.

We had Sergeant Thiem on here with this us weekend. Tried to come out with Victory Lane, honor them. Unfortunately one spot short.

NASCAR PR