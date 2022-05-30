Transcripts: Denny Hamlin Frontstretch Interview at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Wild Coke 600. You faced adversity before we got here this weekend. You faced adversity during the race Memorial Day weekend. Tell me what this win means to you.

DENNY HAMLIN: It's so special. It's the last big one that's not on my résumé. It meant so much.

Man, just can't thank this whole FedEx team enough. Jordan Brand, Shady Rays, Toyota, Coco-Cola. I've been a Coke family driver for 18 years. Never won the Coke 600 before. This means a lot.

Man, we weren't very good all day. Just got ourselves in the right place at the right time. What a battle there.

NASCAR PR