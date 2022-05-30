Ford Performance NASCAR: Chris Buescher Charlotte Accident Quotes

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang – “We just got caught up in it with our Fifth Third Bank Mustang. Our team did a really nice job and made some huge gains through the weekend. I’m really proud of them. We had a good race car. We drove all the way into the top 10 and just got back a little bit there and got around cars that really hadn’t been and got caught up in a wreck. It’s unfortunate.”

TAKE US THROUGH YOUR FLIP. “It’s not ideal by any means. I’m gonna be a bit sore tomorrow. I haven’t been upside-down in a really long time. The team did a really nice job. We had great speed and had a chance at this thing, it just didn’t work out.”

ON THE SAFETY CREW’S JOB. “I do appreciate them for helping me and setting it back over again, so thank you to everybody working for not slamming it back. It was nice to be able to get out. The blood is rushing to your head a little bit. I guess I could have pulled the belts and fallen right to the ground, but figured I’d just wait on them.”

Ford Performance PR