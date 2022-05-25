2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Advance

Ross Chastain enters this Memorial Day race weekend knowing the importance of honoring those who gave their lives for the country.

He also knows he has work to do.

For the Trackhouse Racing driver that means getting to victory lane. He has enjoyed a stellar 2022 season, but the one thing he is missing is driving his No. 1 Chevrolet to victory lane in AdventHealth livery.

AdventHealth has supported Chastain since 2020 and is counting the days until it celebrates with the 29-year-old Alva, Florida native in victory lane.

Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 would be the perfect race to take home the trophy.