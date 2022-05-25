2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Advance

He could almost walk the trophy back to the Trackhouse Racing's shop just six miles from Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
The shop is already home to both of Chastain's trophies from his two Cup Series wins this season - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24. Both wins marked Trackhouse Racing's first two wins since it's inception last year.
Chastain has seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 13 races this season, along with 273 laps led.
He arrives in Charlotte after battling for the lead before a spectacular accident in Sunday night's All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The plan is to replicate the same speed for 400 laps at Charlotte minus the near flip.
He'll get a full weekend of racing as he makes his fourth Truck Series start of the season Friday driving the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.
The Coca-Cola 600 will be on Sunday night with television coverage on Fox beginning at 6 p.m. ET.