Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons

Allmendinger has made two starts and has led two laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 in all 12 races in 2022 and is the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (5.2) "Racing at Charlotte is always fun for the teams and all the families that can come out. With it being a home race, it allows everybody to rest just a little bit more than they normally could on a given weekend. I felt like we'd learned some stuff last week at Texas that we can take into Charlotte to hopefully be a little bit better. Although we didn’t get the finish we wanted at Texas last week, we made small gains, and I think there are some ideas we're taking into Charlotte that makes me a little bit more pumped up than I have been the past few races." - AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte Motor Speedway