TRUEX AT CHARLOTTE: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway with two victories coming in the Coca-Cola 600 (2016 and 2019). Overall, Truex has posted seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10s at Charlotte. The 1.5-mile track joins Richmond, Martinsville, and Dover on the list of tracks Truex has led at least 1,000 laps on. Prior to misfortune leaving him 29th in last May’s event, Truex had claimed six consecutive top-10s at Charlotte.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns seven NASCAR Cup Series wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including four in the Coca-Cola 600. In 142 combined starts at the 1.5-mile track, the organization has tallied 54 top-five finishes, 84 top-10s, 10 pole awards, and 3,767 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Dale Jarrett, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Charlotte. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway begins Sunday, May 29, at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I’m optimistic about this weekend. The racing has been pretty good on the mile-and-a-half tracks this year and I feel like we have had good speed with our team and all the Toyotas in general. It would mean a lot to run good though. The 600 is such a special race and a special weekend to be able to honor our military and thank them for all that they do for us to even be able to go out and race. We’ve been fortunate to win this race a couple times, but it would be great to be able to do it again.”

JGR PR