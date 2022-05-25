Kaulig Racing Hits a Homerun with the Charlotte Knights for Coca-Cola 600

Kaulig Racing and the Charlotte Knights have teamed up for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600, one of the most historic events in NASCAR history.

The Charlotte Knights, a Triple-A, Minor League Baseball team of the International League (MiLB) and affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will be onboard Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1, driven by Noah Gragson, for the annual event on Memorial Day weekend.

Led by one of MiLB’s most innovative leaders, the Charlotte Knights are thrilled to align with Kaulig Racing, a team whose appetite for success has helped it earn success in the NCS as a young team.

“We are excited to support Kaulig Racing with Noah Gragson driving the No. 16 Charlotte Knights Car at this Sunday’s NASCAR Race,” said Dan Rajkowski, COO of the Charlotte Knights. “This partnership made perfect sense bringing together the incredible fan base of racing in Charlotte with the passionate fans of the Charlotte Knights.”

Gragson, coming off his best-ever NCS finish at Kansas Speedway (18th) with the team, will make his first-ever Coca-Cola 600 appearance with Kaulig Racing and the Charlotte Knights, as two of the Charlotte area’s professional sports teams join forces for an event with rich history in the community.

“The Coca-Cola 600 has been a huge part of the Charlotte community for many years,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We’re honored to be a part of this new partnership with one the most successful teams in Minor League Baseball, while also hopefully creating a lasting impact on the Charlotte community.”

NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600, will take place on Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET with coverage on FOX.

