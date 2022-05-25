Chicken Cock Whiskey Racing: Cole Custer Charlotte Advance

● Cole Custer will honor the memory of a fallen service member and will carry a slice of Americana when he and his No. 41 Chicken Cock Whiskey Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) take to the 1.5-mile Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway oval for Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600. ● As part of NASCAR’s annual “600 Miles of Remembrance” during the traditional Memorial Day weekend event, the name of U.S. Army Cpl. Joshua McKay Moore will be displayed on the windshield of Custer’s No. 41 Ford Mustang. Moore was born on Nov. 30, 1986, and passed on May 30, 2007, in Baghdad, Iraq. He was part of the Army’s, C Company, 1-18 infantry, 1st platoon, 2nd battalion, 1st ID, FOB Falcon. Moore was posthumously named a corporal for his efforts in the war. He and three others were killed when the Hummer they were in ran over an improvised explosive device during his second deployment to the region. He was 20 years of age. Friends, family and relatives say Moore was someone who “everyone liked and, if you were around Josh and did not know him, it wouldn’t take long for you to get to know him. He was the life of the party and someone who made everyone around him better and happier.” ● Also riding along with Custer for the first time this weekend will be Chicken Cock Whiskey. Established in 1856 in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock rose to fame as the house whiskey at The Cotton Club, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. Known as “The Famous Old Brand” and “The Whiskey in a Tin Can,” Chicken Cock was smuggled into the club in sealed tin cans, then ceremoniously opened table-side. After Prohibition, the brand enjoyed decades of resurgence before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory alongside master distiller Gregg Snyder. Since that time, the team has introduced flagship KY Straight Bourbon and KY Straight Rye Whiskey products made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distilling program, along with several other highly sought, limited-edition releases. ● Sunday night’s 600-mile race, the longest on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, will be Custer’s 89th Cup Series start and his fourth on the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval. His first Charlotte oval start was his best, thus far – a 12th-place run in the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 – which he followed up with an 18th-place finish four nights later during his 2020 Rookie of the Year season. He finished 21st in last year’s Coca-Cola 600. ● In his five career NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances on the Charlotte oval, Custer has four top-10 finishes with a best of second in the May 2018 race, when he was runner-up to winner Brad Keselowski in a race that ended under caution. ● Custer finished 13th in his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series outing on the Charlotte oval, driving the No. 00 JR Motorsports entry in the May 2016 race. ● Custer arrives at Charlotte 27th in the driver standings after his 22nd-place finish in the most recent points-paying event two weekends ago at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He finished seventh in last Sunday’s non-points All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.