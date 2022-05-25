FedEx Racing Express Facts – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Date/Time: Sunday, May 29 / 6 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps / 600 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

All-Star Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished second in last weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race. For Hamlin, it was a strong performance as he drove from 16th into the top five and restarted on the front row for an overtime restart.

Charlotte Stats: Hamlin has posted 10 top-five finishes in his NASCAR Cup Series career at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including four top-fives in the past seven races at the 1.5-mile track. His 10 top-five finishes, 19 top-10s and 380 laps led at Charlotte are his most on a track he has yet to capture a Cup Series victory on. Hamlin has visited Charlotte’s victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in 2016.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz: The No. 11 team will honor United States Marines Corps Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz with his name on the FedEx Camry this weekend. Lance Cpl. Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan last August. During his time in the service, LCpl Schmitz was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force in Camp Pendleton, California.

Sam McAulay: With crew chief Chris Gabehart suspended for four races because of a penalty stemming from the event at Dover Motor Speedway earlier this month, lead engineer Sam McAulay will assume the crew chief responsibilities for the next four races starting this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. McAulay, a 31-year-old native of Huntersville, North Carolina, previously filled in for Gabehart for four races in 2020. Under his leadership, the team claimed two top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish at Charlotte and fifth at Bristol.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Races: 30

Wins: 0

Poles: 2

Top-5: 10

Top-10: 19

Laps Led: 380

Avg. Start: 11.6

Avg. Finish: 12.3

Hamlin Conversation – Charlotte Motor Speedway

What would it mean to win the Coca-Cola 600?

“The Coca-Cola 600 is a race that I haven’t won that I really would like to win. It’s a tough race, it’s an endurance race that really tests the driver and the car and it’s one of the toughest for a reason. It’s one that I’ve been close, but I just haven’t been able to get the checkered flag there yet. Winning this race would certainly be something that would get added very high on the resume.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway : For Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the FedEx Racing team will recognize the Florida district for its extraordinary service as one of the top-performing districts throughout the entire network when it comes to overnight on-time, small on-time and real inbound service.

JGR PR