This Week in Motorsports: May 23-29, 2022

NASCAR’s top three series and the ARCA Menards Series return home this weekend to compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCWTS

Truex stellar for 600 miles… Martin Truex Jr. has a stellar run of success in the annual 600-mile event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Truex was historically dominant in his 2016 victory – leading 392 of 400 laps. He added a second victory in NASCAR’s longest race of the season in 2019.

Toyota looks to continue to clinch Playoff berths… Kurt Busch won the Cup series most recent points event at Kansas Speedway, becoming the third Toyota driver to win this season and is on-track for a Playoff berth along with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Truex and Christopher Bell are also currently in Playoff spots based on points position as we head into the second half of the regular season.

Gibbs reigning race winner… Ty Gibbs scored his first oval win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway last May. Gibbs came on strong late in the event – leading the final 20 laps – on his way to his second career win. Gibbs leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series with three victories this season.

Bayne returns… Trevor Bayne returns to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra for his fourth start this season for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He started his run with JGR with back-to-back top-five finishes at Auto Club Speedway and Phoenix Raceway earlier this year.

Friesen wants to add another victory… Stewart Friesen scored his first win aboard a Toyota Tundra last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway after leading a season-best 60 (of 149) laps. The Canadian driver was strong in the Truck Series race at Charlotte one season ago as he came home in fourth.

Nemechek back in the points lead… After his sixth consecutive top-10 finish, John Hunter Nemechek has taken over the Truck Series points lead for the first time this season. Nemechek is also the defending winner of the Charlotte Truck Series race. He led 71 laps (of 134) a season ago to earn the victory.

Majeski strives to continue strong performance… Ty Majeski continues to impress in his first full-time season with ThorSport Racing. After a fifth-place finish in Texas, Majeski is on a streak of three consecutive top-five finishes in the Truck Series. Majeski competed at Charlotte in his limited starts last season and scored a top-10 finish.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Jones returns to ARCA… Full-time Toyota Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones will compete in his first ARCA Menards Series race of the season this weekend at Charlotte. Jones competed in two road course events last season, scoring top-five finishes in both. He also won at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018.

Heim looks to be one spot better… Corey Heim is back behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports. Heim finished second to fellow Toyota driver Ty Gibbs one season ago.

TRD PR