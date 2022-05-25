B'laster and Live Fast Motorsports Partnership

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and B’laster Holdings, LLC. announced today that B’laster products will become the Official Performance Chemicals of Live Fast Motorsports throughout the full 2022 season. B’laster LLC. will be the primary partner of NASCAR’s Cup Series team driver, No. 78, B.J. McLeod, at the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at Gateway World Wide Technology Raceway, the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway and Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Born and bred in Cleveland, Ohio, the heart of the Rust Belt, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, cleaners, solvents, rust removers, greases, and protectants for professionals and DIYers since 1957. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster products are formulated to penetrate, lubricate, loosen, overcome, fix and conquer each job.

“I don’t think there could be a better match as far as partnerships go,” said President & CEO, Randy Pindor. “The B’laster brand has this hardworking, put-up or shut-up attitude that Team Live Fast really aligns with. Plus, both have their roots in NE Ohio. We couldn’t be more excited to watch B.J. take the track in the No. 78 B’laster car.”

“Live Fast Motorsports is super excited to team up with B’laster for 5 awesome races this 2022 racing season,” said co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “B’laster’s products and team are set on the foundations of quality materials and handwork- two things we can get behind as a racing team. The partnership feels like a natural segue to support and encourage taking care of the behind-the-scenes mechanics that power automotive products.”

Live Fast Motorsports and B’laster are eager to hit the track this race season and to better serve their fans and clients through this partnership.

Tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series Race at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST on FS1.

For more information about B’laster, please visit www.BlasterProducts.com

LFM PR