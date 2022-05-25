Bommarito Automotive Group Partners with Erik Jones and Petty GMS for World Wide Technology Raceway

Bommarito Automotive Group, Missouri’s No. 1 automotive dealer, and Petty GMS today announced a partnership for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5. Bommarito Automotive Group will serve as primary partner of Erik Jones, with the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 showcasing the iconic Petty blue color with the Bommarito red and black hues in a unique design.

For over 50 years, Bommarito Automotive Group has been a staple in the St. Louis marketplace. Led by President John Bommarito, Vice President Chuck Wallis, and over 900 dedicated team members, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood. With a mission of having “one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway,” the Bommarito Automotive Group continues to experience unprecedented growth.

“We are honored to be a part of bringing NASCAR to the St. Louis region and thanks to the support of race fans across the country, we’ve demonstrated that when you win on Sunday it generates sales on Monday”, said John Bommarito, President of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “As an iconic brand here in the St. Louis and Midwest marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group could not be prouder to adorn the legendary Petty GMS No. 43 Chevy for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Race right here in St. Louis. Bommarito and The King, together making history.”

"I've been a dedicated race fan for decades and to have the opportunity to partner with Richard Petty and Petty GMS has been an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “To be able to be involved in the motorsports industry at the level Bommarito has dedicated to it is an absolute dream come true. How great is it that we now get to incorporate Petty blue – the most iconic brand in motorsports – with ours. Great partners and friends.”

To kickstart weekend activities, Richard Petty Day presented by the Bommarito Automotive Group will be held on Friday, June 3. As previously announced by World Wide Technology Raceway, the Governors of Illinois and Missouri will proclaim June 3 as Richard Petty Day. The proclamations will be followed by ‘The King’ making ceremonial first laps on the track in a replica of his 1981 Daytona 500 winning car prior to Cup Series practice.

Fans obtaining an oil change or service at Bommarito Service Centers during the month of May will receive two free tickets to attend Richard Petty Day festivities on June 3.

Jones and the No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will take to World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will carry live television coverage, while Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast.

