Fr8 Auctions to Salute Heroes with McDowell

FR8Auctions returns for the second race on the No. 34 Ford Mustang with Michael McDowell, for Memorial Day Weekend. The loyal supporter to Front Row Motorsports, come together with McDowell this weekend not only to race for the win, but to honor fallen hero Capt. Eugene William Kimmel, USMC.



Coming fresh off a top-15 finish in the All-Star Race this past weekend, and chalking up four top-10 finishes this season, McDowell heads into the weekend eager to replicate recent success in the Coke 600, as well as the season this weekend at the sport's home track.



“We are proud to honor a hero that doesn’t come from the FR8 family specifically but from a fellow FRM sponsor, Horizon Hobby. As fellow FRM sponsors, we are both invested in the success of that program and believe that this weekend gives us all an opportunity to focus on the ultimate sacrifice of a fallen hero while supporting the race team and McDowell." says Marcus Barela, owner of FR8Auctions.



"Racing on Memorial Day means a lot to myself and our sport. It honors not only our fallen heroes, but our active military as well to salute and thank them for their service. What has always been special to me about our race is that unlike other sports, we will pause in the middle of our event to show our respects, and that is always a powerful moment" McDowell states.



"Being able to honor a fallen hero also is a great honor. This year is special to me in honoring Capt. Gene Kimmel, by reading his backstory and understanding how special racing was to him. Racing on a local level, he too raced in the No.34, and to be able to share that this weekend is unique." McDowell continues.



"We have ran well in the past at Charlotte not only in the 600, but in the previous off-season testing as well. Our intermediate program has improved tremendously, and we plan to translate that progress this weekend at our home race. It takes a lot to race 600 miles, but we are expecting a great result, and plan to put on a great show for all our fans and supporters."



Michael McDowell and his FR8auctions, #BraveLikeWyatt Ford Mustang, honoring fallen hero Capt. Gene Kimmel, will race in Charlotte this Sunday, May 29th, at 6pm ET on FOX.



FRM PR