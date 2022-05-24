Goodyear Fast Facts -- Charlotte

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 14 – 400 laps / 600 milesCharlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Concord, N.C.Fast Facts for May 27-29, 2022 Tire: Goodyear 18-inch Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 13 sets for the race

(12 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5168; Right-side -- D-5122

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi

Storyline – “Recommended” is more than a recommendation: Goodyear bases its minimum air pressure recommendations on its decades of experience in NASCAR racing, an aggressive on-track testing program, computer modeling and simulation, and observations made week-to-week at NASCAR weekends. The minimum recommended pressure on the left-rear corner of the Cup car for this weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is 22 psi. While it is listed as “recommended,” it is much more than that – it is a data based number that speaks more to what the tire requires to operate. As has been discussed before, the rear of the Next Gen Cup car sees higher loads than on the previous generation car. In addition to camber and shock settings, running the proper air pressure in the tire is vital. Running below Goodyear’s recommended pressure causes the sidewall of the tire to over-deflect, causing damage early in a run that may result in air loss later in a run.

“What we’ve seen play out at recent Cup race weekends, is exactly what we saw in testing in preparation for this season with the Next Gen car,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “The balance of the Next Gen car is definitely shifted towards the rear of the car. We have been working with the teams, not only at the track over the course of race weekends, but also providing them data in advance that speaks to this, and what the tire needs to operate with regards to both camber and inflation, both of which are critical elements of the set-up. Teams, as they always do, are constantly working on their cars to make them better as the season progresses. We have seen this, and worked with them as they try to maximize the use of all corners of the car. Teams will, naturally, strive to make their cars faster and many have found the edge over the past several points races. Our working in conjunction with them will help maintain guidelines on tire set-ups as the Next Gen car continues to evolve.”

Notes – Cup teams on Darlington tire set-up at Charlotte: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Charlotte this week . . . Cup teams have run this same combination of left- and right-side tires at Darlington earlier this month . . . they have also run this right-side tire code at Fontana, Las Vegas, Kansas and Texas . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes in moving to an 18-inch tire, this set-up features changes to the left- and right-side compounds (more grip) compared to what Cup teams ran at Charlotte in 2021 . . . Goodyear held a recent tire test at Charlotte in April with Ross Chastain, Cole Custer and Bubba Wallace . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Goodyear to run special “Honor and Remember” sidewall at Charlotte: Since 2010, for one weekend per NASCAR season, Goodyear has changed the branding on the sidewall of its racing tires in a show of support for the United States military and fallen heroes. This being the 13th year of that program, the official tire supplier to NASCAR’s top three series will work with the “Honor and Remember” organization for the fourth straight year. The standard “Eagle” on the tires’ sidewall will be replaced by the Honor and Remember logo on all Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series tires at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, as is part of the larger, industry-wide effort known as “NASCAR Salutes.”

Honor and Remember is a national organization based out of Virginia that has a mission to “perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America’s military fallen service members and their families,” according to its website. The organization recognizes fallen military personnel from all wars or conflicts, and with those from all branches of service. They do so primarily by dedicating the specially designed Honor and Remember flag, which is intended to fly continuously as a tangible and visible reminder to all Americans of the lives lost in defense of our national freedoms.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 13 – 200 laps / 300 milesNASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 10 – 134 laps / 201 milesCharlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Concord, N.C.Fast Facts for May 27-28, 2022 Tire: Goodyear 15-inch Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event;

Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6130 Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity and Truck teams on Vegas/Kansas/Texas left-side and Darlington right-side at Charlotte: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Charlotte this week . . . these teams have already run this left-side tire code at Las Vegas (both series), Kansas (Trucks only) and Texas (both series) this season . . . they have also run this right-side code at Darlington (both series) earlier this month . . . compared to last year at Charlotte, this tire set-up features a minor right-side compound change and a left-side compound change to align with other speedways . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, these teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Charlotte . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

