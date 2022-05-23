Monday, May 23

Post-Race Report | Texas Motor Speedway

Post-Race Report | Texas Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Andy's Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 7th

“It’s really cool to be in the All-Star race, because it means we’ve won a Cup race. That’s really significant for this team, and I’m super proud of them. I felt like we were way off in the first stage and had to kind of fine tune our No. 16 Andy's Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1 to get the most out of it. Overall, I felt like we made it better by the end of the race, but we still needed a bit more. I’m proud of our whole team to be a part of this race, get a decent finish out of it, and keep learning.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

All Star Open Start: 6th

All-Star Open Stage 1 Finish: 7th

All-Star Open Stage 2 Finish: 6th

All-Star Open Finish: 3rd

“Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 was really fast, and we qualified well. We had to start at the tail of the field to start the Open race, so that, along with a pit-road penalty really hurt us. We have fast race cars; we just need to clean up a lot of mistakes. It’s unfortunate to not make the main show and be in the All-Star race, but we are learning more and more each week.”

- Justin Haley

SRS Distribution 250
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 12th

Finish: 9th

“It was a hard-fought effort from our No. 16 Action Industries team. I’m disappointed in the way the day ended, but we did have a solid points day. We will take the positives and move on to Charlotte – a home race.”

 

 

- AJ Allmendinger
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 38th

Stage 1 Finish: 13th

Stage 2 Finish: 11th

Finish: 10th

“I think we are all pleased with a top 10 on this No. 10 Voyager team. I felt like I put my team through a lot this week by wrecking in practice on Friday. Our car was definitely a top-five car, we just had some trouble towards the end. I am appreciative of the hard work from everyone to get us to the finish and still go home with a top 10.”

 

 

- Landon Cassill
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 11th

Stage 1 Finish: 33rd

Stage 2 Finish: 27th

Finish: 11th

“It was a rough day four this No. 11 Cirkul team. I made a mistake way too early trying to race hard and just overstepped my talent. Our over-the-wall guys did an incredible job with the damage repair. Usually hits like take you out of the race, so I’m proud that we were able to fight back to finish 11th.”

 

 

- Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing PR

