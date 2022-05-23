Post-Race Report | Texas Motor Speedway

“It’s really cool to be in the All-Star race, because it means we’ve won a Cup race. That’s really significant for this team, and I’m super proud of them. I felt like we were way off in the first stage and had to kind of fine tune our No. 16 Andy's Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1 to get the most out of it. Overall, I felt like we made it better by the end of the race, but we still needed a bit more. I’m proud of our whole team to be a part of this race, get a decent finish out of it, and keep learning.” - AJ Allmendinger