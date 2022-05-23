Petty GMS Race Recap: NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Appreciate the fans, thank you. I never thought I would have a shot to win the fan vote, but the No. 43 fans are pretty strong. We struggled a bit in the Open, made some changes for the race, but just couldn’t quite get the balance right to make our way through the field and contend with the leaders and then we had the blown tire late in the race. Not our day, but cool to be back in the All-Star race. Looking forward to getting to Charlotte next week and putting all the pieces together for a strong run in the 600.”