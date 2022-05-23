Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Wins NASCAR All-Star Race

Ryan Blaney Drives Mustang to Victory in NASCAR All-Star Race
Ryan Blaney’s All-Star race win marks the first career All-Star victory for the driver.
Ford has now won the All-Star Race 13 times.
NASCAR Hall of Famers Davey Allison and Mark Martin each won it twice.
Blaney joins teammate Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick as active Ford Cup Series drivers with All-Star wins with Ford.
FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES ALL-STAR RACE WINNERS
1986 – Bill Elliott
1991 – Davey Allison
1992 – Davey Allison
1994 – Geoffrey Bodine
1996 – Michael Waltrip
1998 – Mark Martin
2002 – Ryan Newman
2004 – Matt Kenseth
2005 – Mark Martin
2011 – Carl Edwards
2016 – Joey Logano
2018 – Kevin Harvick
Ford Finishing Results
1st - Ryan Blaney
3rd - Austin Cindric
4th - Joey Logano
8th - Chris Buescher
9th - Brad Keselowski
12th - Aric Almirola
15th - Michael McDowell
17th - Kevin Harvick
18th - Chase Briscoe
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang
“We were cruising there and I just wanted to get to the white to have it covered and then the caution came out off of four. I thought it was like any other race. That rule was never kind of relayed to us. I already took my window net down and everything. My left arm is worn out from trying to get that damn thing back up. I got it rigged up enough to where it halfway stayed. I appreciate NASCAR for not making us come down pit road to fix it and letting me get it clipped back again to where we could stay out there. This Mustang was a rocketship. I am really glad we ended up winning that after that last caution. I am so proud of everybody. Tonight will be fun.”
HOW KEY WAS TRACK POSITION? “It was huge. I felt like I was good on restarts, it just felt like the bottom launched better. It was a lot about the push and luckily the last restart Austin (Cindric) gave me a great push, almost too good of a push because he kind of had me jacked sideways. I missed the corner but was able to get up in front of the 11. The push was huge. Control of the lane was big, but a good push definitely helps out.”
THREE PENSKE FORDS IN THE TOP FOUR, HOW DOES THAT FEEL? “I feel like some guys had trouble tonight but I felt like our car was probably the fastest all night, honestly. The 18 and 5 both looked good but I felt like we were right up there with them. We kind of came here with a little bit of a new mindset on things to try and how to do things and it is nice to know that worked and our car was really fast, so hopefully we can build on this.”
Ford Performance PR