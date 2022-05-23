Ryan Blaney - Frontstretch Interview Texas

Q. No matter what happened, the circumstances at the end, Ryan Blaney dominated the night. I know it was wild there at the end, but the bottom line is you are an All-Star, a million dollars. It was all about your team tonight. What kind of party can we expect from you?

RYAN BLANEY: I don't know. It was about to be real bad for us if -- I thought the race was over. Everyone thought the race was over. I already had my window net down.

I do want to thank NASCAR for letting me kind of fix it and not make us come down pit road. But yeah, that was really tough. Then having to do it all over again after trying to get that window net back up there.

Great car, Jonathan Hassler, everybody on this 12 group did a great job. I can't thank Menards, Ford enough, Dex Imaging, Bodyarmor, Advance Auto Parts for everything that they do, Debt Wizard. This is cool. I know it's not a points winning race, but it's going to be a lot of fun. Party is going to be pretty big.

