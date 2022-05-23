Wreck Leaves Burton 13th in NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging team wound up being spectators at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway after being unable to advance to the main event from the All-Star Open.



Burton qualified ninth for the Open, which saw the winner of each of the three Stages advance to the main event, along with the winner of the fan vote.



He finished eighth in the opening 20-lap run, then made a pit stop before the start of the second 20-lapper.



Starting from the rear he worked his way forward and again finished eighth.



The Motorcraft/DEX Imaging team opted to stay on the track during the break between the second and third Stage. That put him sixth at the drop of the green flag, but his bid for the win was short lived as he was collected in a crash with Tyler Reddick on the second lap.



Burton officially finished 13th on the day, but the team was able to get 42 laps of race experience on the 1.5-mile Texas track, which will be beneficial heading into team’s next event – the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next Sunday.

