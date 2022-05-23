Sunday, May 22

CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR : Kyle Larson Accident Quote

NASCAR Cup Series News
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined due to damage sustained in an accident during Stage Two of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

 

“Just had a right front tire let go. I got moved up, but I don’t really think that made the (tire) wear any worse. It just let go in the center and took off. I hate that it happened. I feel like our car was good enough, depending on restarts since you can’t pass at all, especially the leader anyways.

 

We’ll move on and look forward to the Coca-Cola 600, and hopefully put on some good racing there.” 

 

GM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

