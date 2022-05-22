CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR OPEN: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

2nd AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS/TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1

3rd JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

4th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1

5th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

6th TY DILLON, NO. 42 FERRIS CAMARO ZL1

12th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

15th LANDON CASSILL, NO. 77 SHELTON ENERGY SOLUTIONS CAMARO ZL1

16th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER/VIVA TOWELS CAMARO ZL1 (STAGE 1 WINNER)

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)

2nd Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

3rd Justin Haley (Chevrolet)

4th Corey LaJoie (Chevrolet)

5th Erik Jones (Chevrolet)

TEAM CHEVY OPEN POST-RACE QUOTES:

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1, All-Star Open Race Winner; Advances to the All-Star Race.

YOU HAD A GOOD CHANCE GETTING IN BY THE FAN VOTE, BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU TO RACE YOUR WAY IN?

“I wish I knew the result because I felt like I’ve received a lot of support on social media in the last couple of weeks from the fans. I felt like they were going to have my back if something happened, but I really wanted to get in on speed.

The car had the speed, we just needed to work a little bit on the balance. When we got that figured out, it was a tire and restart kind of game. A lot of people were able to keep track position right at the end and have a couple of good restarts to stay up front.

JUSTIN MARKS, OWNER AND FOUNDER, TRACKHOUSE RACING

“The driver had to work right there. The team made some good changes and got him a race car there right at the end when it mattered. It’s just another surreal moment in my life. I’m so fortunate to have all these wonderful people working so hard and giving us an opportunity to do great things.

Two Trackhouse Racing cars in the All-Star Race going for a million dollars; pretty exciting!”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., No. 47 KROGER/WISE CAMARO ZL1 – All-Star Open Stage One Winner; Advances to the All-Star Race.

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., YOU TOOK CARE OF BUSINESS RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE. HOW ENCOURAGING IS THAT FOR YOU AND THE NO. 47 TEAM?

“We definitely got a fortunate circumstance there getting to go to the front row. Our No. 47 Kroger/Viva Camaro took off really, really strong there. The Kroger team has been working really hard the last few weeks and we’ve been getting results, which is nice. Now, we get to go race for one million dollars and be in the big show. We sat and watched it last year, so it feels really good. We’ll make some adjustments. I’ve got a better idea of what my car was doing there, so hopefully we can run up through the field.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1, won the Fan Vote, giving Jones the fourth and final starting position for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race.

YOUR FANS OF THE FAMED NO. 43 CAR HAVE VOTED TO PUT YOU INTO THE ALL-STAR RACE.

“Appreciate the fans, thank you. I never thought I would have a shot to win, but the No. 43 fans are pretty strong. We struggled a bit, but we’ll make some big changes here for tonight and hopefully give them a run for it.”

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN: STAGE ONE

· The 20-lap Stage One of the NASCAR All-Star Open went caution-free, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading every lap to take the Stage win and transfer to the NASCAR All-Star Race.

· This will mark the fourth NASCAR All-Star Race start for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN: STAGE TWO

· Corey LaJoie took the green for Stage Two from the pole position after Crew Chief, Ryan Sparks, opted not to pit following Stage One.

· The conclusion of Stage Two saw Daniel Suarez leading the bowtie brigade to a second-place finish. Chevrolet swept second through seventh of the final running order at the end of the Stage.

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN: FINAL STAGE

· The final stage of the NASCAR All-Star Open was a 10-lap dash to the finish, with a Chevrolet front row leading the field to the green with Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon.

· Restarting the final stage with eight laps to go following a caution brought out by Reddick, Daniel Suarez brought his No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1 to the NASCAR All-Star Open Race win and the third transfer spot into the NASCAR All-Star Race.

· This will mark the third NASCAR All-Star Race start for Daniel Suarez.

· Erik Jones was named Fan Vote winner, giving the No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1 team the fourth and final spot for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

GM PR