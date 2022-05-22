Ford Performance NASCAR: Chris Buescher Advances to All-Star Race

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang -- “It is cool to be able to race our way in with our Fastenal Ford Mustang. That was some aggressive racing like we know it is going to be with these short runs when we come to the All-Star event. We got side-by-side there and when I saw him starting to slip up the hill I knew we had to commit. It was cool. I got a good push down the straightaway and had to be really protective into one and that grip was just starting to come in. I am curious to see where the end of this race goes and really excited for the All-Star race tonight.”

WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR THE RACE TONIGHT? “I am sure there will be some fireworks, no doubt. It was good work by our team from where we started practice and through qualifying and to be able to race our way into the All-Star race. This is pretty neat. I think we will start seeing the racing widen out. The grip is starting to come. I think once we get into the All-Star we will have a pretty wild show.”