CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR : Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stage One Winner Quote

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., YOU TOOK CARE OF BUSINESS RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE. HOW ENCOURAGING IS THAT FOR YOU AND THE NO. 47 TEAM?

“We definitely got a fortunate circumstance there getting to go to the front row. Our No. 47 Viva Camaro took off really, really strong there. The Kroger team has been working really hard the last few weeks and we’ve been getting results, which is nice. Now, we get to go race for one million dollars and be in the big show. We sat and watched it last year, so it feels really good. We’ll make some adjustments. I’ve got a better idea of what my car was doing there, so hopefully we can run up through the field.”

GM PR