Burton Qualifies Ninth for Sunday’s All-Star Open at Texas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft Quick Lane/DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start ninth in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway.



Burton took that spot with a lap at 184.780 miles per hour in one-lap qualifying on Saturday afternoon.



The Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Mustang was faster in qualifying than in practice, where Burton was 11th on the speed chart with a best speed of 182.229 mph, which he posted on the fifth of his 20 laps run in the session.



He was third best in speeds on a 10-consecutive-lap run with a speed of 181.614 mph, which came on his second through his 11th lap.



Sunday’s Open race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 4:30 p.m. (5:30 Eastern). The race will consist of two 20-lap segments followed by a 10-lap run.



The winners of each segment, plus the winner of the fan vote, will advance to the All-Star Race, which is set to start just after 7 p.m. (8 p.m. Eastern).



That race will consist of three 25-lap segments followed by a 50-lap finale, with the winner earning $1 million.



FOX Sports 1 will carry the coverage.

WBR PR