Ford Performance NASCAR: NCS All-Star Race Qualifying quotes

Ford All-Star Qualifying Results

2nd - Ryan Blaney

8th - Aric Almirola

9th - Joey Logano

11th - Chase Briscoe

12th - Austin Cindric

15th - Kevin Harvick

18th - Brad Keselowski

19th - Michael McDowell

Ford All-Star Open Qualifying Results:

5th - Chris Buescher

9th - Harrison Burton

10th - Cole Custer

13th - Cody Ware

14th - Todd Gilliland

15th - Garrett Smithley

16th - BJ McLeod

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang -- Qualified 2nd

WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THAT ELIMINATION FORMAT? WAS IT FUN FOR YOU? “It was decent I guess. It was better than doing nothing. It puts a big emphasis on the pit crew, for sure. Our only job is to not stall it getting to the box and stop on the sign. I think a couple of guys did stall. It puts a big emphasis on those guys and their skillset. I am saying it is good because it worked out decent for us. If it went bad for us I would be saying the opposite. It was unique and I thought our guys did a good job. We got hurt on the lane choice there. I thought the bottom was better but we aren’t in a bad spot for tomorrow.”

ON THE POLE RUN, IT WAS PRETTY MUCH JUST THAT HE COULD GET A BETTER LAUNCH FROM THAT LANE? “Yeah, I thought our stop was honestly a little faster than his. I was on the top for the first round, bottom in the second round, and top in the last round. I could notice a big difference. The bottom launched a lot better after you got done with your stop. Whether it was cleaner or whatever it was, fresh asphalt or something. It just seemed to launch better. It is one of those things. I was hoping that the 5 would beat the 18 in their round because then I would have had lane choice but it just didn’t work out that way.”

