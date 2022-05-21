Petty GMS Event Preview: NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

|
- Ready for an All-Star Night: Since joining the NASCAR Cup Series full time in 2017, Erik Jones has made five attempts at competing in the All-Star Race. In 2019 and 2020, Jones competed in the All-Star race following wins in the previous season. His best finish came in 2020 with an 11th-place finish. In 2017, 2018 and 2021, Jones raced in the Open event, but came up short of making the big show. His best finish in an Open was second in 2018 when he narrowly missed qualifying for the All-Star event.
- Jones at Texas Motor Speedway: In the Cup Series, Jones has 10-career starts at Texas Motor Speedway with his best finish being fourth on three occasions (April 2018, November 2018, March 2019). He has six top-10 finishes and has led 112 laps.
In addition to the Cup Series, Jones has six starts in the Xfinity Series at Texas with three wins and all six finishes in the top four. He has two poles and has led 368 laps. On April 10, 2015, in just his ninth career start in the Xfinity Series, Jones earned the pole starting position and led 79 of 200 laps on the way to his first-career Xfinity Series victory. In the Truck Series, Jones has three starts with one win and 185 laps led.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts on racing at Texas Motor Speedway and your chance for this weekend's All-Star Race?
“I’m looking forward to the All-Star race. Texas has been a good place to me in general over the last four or five years. I hope to race our way in through the Open and if not, fallback hopefully on the fan vote. The goal obviously is to be in the All-Star race on Sunday night and be racing for that million. Looking forward to getting down there. I always have fun going to Texas and being in that area. I can’t wait to get there and have a chance on Sunday.”
Petty GMS PR