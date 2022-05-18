2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing All-Star Advance

The Dallas-based freight and logistics giant signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse last month to span 21 races on the No. 1 and No. 99 driven by Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez.
With $1 million on the line for an exhibition race, there would be nothing better than Chastain taking Worldwide Express to victory lane in their first Cup Series race.
Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is among the top non-asset logistics providers in the country, offering marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. Due to the company’s unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers, from small and mid-size to enterprise businesses, benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains.