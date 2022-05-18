2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing All-Star Advance

What's it like to already have two wins this season and be locked into the All-Star Race?

"It a great feeling to be locked in to the All-Star race. To think back several years ago at a road course I was asking Justin (Marks) questions when he was driving the No. 42 Xfinity car.

"How do I brake, turn right into a blind corner, down shift twice and get off of that corner and it wasn't an easy answer for him. It took years of going over it with him and now to have wins with him as the owner is so cool. I remember I paid his wife Erin for race seats. I went to their house and Justin was gone and I paid her cash for two seats because I didn't have the NASCAR certified seats and Justin did."