Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Daniel Hemric has earned three top fives, four top 10s and has an average finish of 10.8 at Texas Motor Speedway across six starts

He has led 149 laps at Texas "I've always enjoyed racing at Texas. It’s one of the more challenging tracks for teams as far as how differently both ends of the racetrack flow. It’s hard to be really good at both ends without compromising too much lap time. That can determine whether you win or lose the race. We just have to focus on things that are most important to our race team. Hopefully practice will give us a good baseline so we can move in right direction as a team to build on these types of tracks." - Daniel Hemric on Texas Motor Speedway