Circle B Diecast Partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Circle B Diecast announced today their partnership for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022. The two are excited to honor the end of Military Appreciation Month with this special Memorial Day weekend race. The No. 78 Ford Mustang will also feature 76 special names for the 600 miles of remembrance.

Circle B Diecast will be displaying 75 names on No. 78 during the race. Circle B Diecast and LFM teamed up this spring to allow dedicated race fans the opportunity to land their name, or a loved one’s name, on the decklid on B.J. McLeod’s ride.

Owners, Brent & Ladonna Powell, started in motorsports merchandise in 1999 with their own Action Racing Collectibles Authorized Dealer retail shop. The entire team at Plan B Sales has been involved in the wholesale and/or retail of licensed motorsports merchandise for a combined 80+ years.

“Circle B Diecast is super excited to team up with Live Fast Motorsports for NASCAR’s 63rd Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Owner, Brent Powell. “It’s been a delightful process to fill No. 78’s decklid with race fans’ names over the past few months and we are eager to see it come to life.”

The organization is a Military owned and operated company, Brent served in the US Army. Brent’s US Army involvement is a fitting tie-in to another touching characteristic of the Coca-Cola 600. This weekend NASCAR Cup Series teams honor fallen soldiers who passed during active duty by running their last names on the windshield of the car instead of their driver’s.

US Army SGT, Joseph Peter Collette

The 76th name on Live Fast Motorsports’ car for the Coca-Cola 600 is US Army SGT, Joseph Peter Collette. Collette was from Lancaster, OH and born on August 17, 1989. He passed during active service on March 22, 2019 in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan. He was survived by his daughter Blair, son Cody, stepdaughters Aria and Lena, and wife Caela Collette.

Joey and his wife got married shortly before his deployment and were newlyweds of only 4 months when he passed away. “Joey was known most for his sense of humor and ability to be optimistic and upbeat in any situation,” said Joey’s wife, Caela Collette. “He was caring, selfless, hilarious, genuine, a great friend, father, step-father and husband. In his free time, he loved cooking, spending time with his family, paintball, and video games. He served as an EOD technician in the army for over 8 years. A lot of the men who served with him overseas on the night he passed remember him saying “Guys, we’re never going to be this cool again” with a chuckle, even knowing he was embarking on an extremely dangerous mission.”

“The 600 miles of remembrance at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a meaningful and patriotic race,” said LFM co-owner and driver, BJ McLeod. “It’s an honor to run a scheme featuring Joseph Collette. I’m also excited to have the names of 75 other race fans and Circle B Diecast on the car! It’s going to be a special race.”

Tune in to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 6 PM EST on FOX Sports 1.

For more information about Circle B Diecast, please visit www.circlebdiecast.com

LFM PR