RFK Racing Fan Day Set for Friday, May 27

RFK Racing has announced the return of its popular fan day event at its world headquarters in Concord, N.C. on Friday, May 27. The event officially kicks off at 10 a.m., is open to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, partner displays, pit stop demonstrations and racing simulators. In addition, fan day will feature an autograph session with NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush and team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

“We are really excited about being able to have our fans back on campus for fan day,” said team president Steve Newmark. “This is always a big event for the team, and it’s been a couple of years since we have been able to host the fans here. Obviously, we have had quite a few changes during that time, and we are really looking forward to a great turn out and a fun day for everyone.”

For the first time ever RFK Fan Day will feature a dunking tank, where fans can attempt to ‘dunk’ No. 17 driver Chris Buescher, as well as other pit crew members and team executives, with all proceeds benefiting charity.

Also, fans will be able to rescue and adopt a dog as ‘Forgotten, Now Family Rescue’ will have several dogs on hand looking for a new owner.

In addition, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Claire B. Lang will be on hand broadcasting throughout the event.

The autograph session is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET with wristbands distributed at 10 a.m.

What: RFK Fan Day

Where: RFK Racing Campus – 4600 Roush Place, Concord, N.C. 28027

When: Friday, May 27

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Autograph session at 11 a.m.

RFK PR