WISE-EV and McDowell Ready to Bring a Spark to Texas

Michael McDowell and WISE-EV are starting their partnership with a spark at this weekend's All-Star race in Texas. Following a 12th place run in the All-Star race last season, McDowell and the No. 34 WISE-EV team are looking to cash in big in Texas amid the electric All-Star atmosphere.



"Last year in the All-Star race, we had a strong run in our first go at the event, said McDowell We finished 12th, and really learned how the car was going to handle. That helped us develop our program going through the end of last season. This year with the new car, it is going to be different, but the same in some way.



"We have learned a lot with the new car in the last few weeks. We have made great progress to our intermediate program, but after Kansas we know we need more. The teams who hit on the setup early are capable of running in the top-10 all race. When we have play our cards right, we have proven to run up there with the best of them. The team is working hard now to get us a great car for Sunday night. We want to get a great result with WISE-EV on our car for the first time."



McDowell and his WISE-EV Ford Mustang team will take to the Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday for practice and qualifying, followed by the All-Star race on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR