Brad Keselowski | All-Star Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

This year’s running of the All-Star Race will feature a new qualifying format for drivers already locked into the All-Star Race. Qualifying will consist of two rounds. The first round will see a single lap in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points. The top-eight qualifiers in the first round will transfer to a head-to-head elimination bracket.

The eight-car elimination bracket will put a heavy emphasis on pit crews, allowing their talents to shine to better their drivers’ qualifying position. It will feature two cars staged in temporary side-by-side pit stalls near the end of pit road. At the sound of an alert, each pit crew will perform a four-tire stop, and at the drop of the jack, drivers will exit their pit stalls onto the track with no speed limit on pit road. The first car back to the start-finish line will advance to the next round.

The final pairing will compete for the pole. Drivers eliminated in the Round of 8 will start in positions 5-8 based on their one-lap speeds from the first round of qualifying. Drivers eliminated in the Round of 4 will start in positions 3 and 4 based on their one-lap speeds.

Keselowski in the All-Star Race

Keselowski makes his 14 th start in the All-Star Race. He has three second-place finishes all time, first in 2012, then in 2016, and most recently last season (2021).

start in the All-Star Race. He has three second-place finishes all time, first in 2012, then in 2016, and most recently last season (2021). Overall he’s finished top-10 eight different times in the annual exhibition event, four of which were inside the top five.

Keselowski has 26 starts to his credit in the Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway with a best finish of second (twice – 2012, 2015). He’s finished top-10 11 times, and last season finished fourth in the No. 2 machine.

Matt McCall in the All-Star Race

McCall will call his eighth All-Star Race on Sunday with his third different driver. He and Jamie McMurray ran fifth together back in 2017 for his best finish to date, while last season he led Kurt Busch to a P10 finish.

Overall at Texas McCall has eight top-10s in 13 starts.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing in the All-Star Race:

“The All-Star Race each year is one of the highlights of our sport, no matter where it is. Despite the format changes from year to year, it’s an action-packed short sprint for bragging rights and a boost in morale to be able to go out and beat the best of the best. We’ve been close there over the years, and can’t wait to see what we’ve got in the Kohler Generators Ford come Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 14th last weekend at Kansas in the King’s Hawaiian Ford, his sixth top-15 of the season.

On the Car

Kohler Generators returns to the No. 6 car for its fourth primary race of the season. They will serve as the anchor partner for the No. 6 team in 2022 and be the primary in 14 races. Kohler initially joined the RFK family in 2021 as a partner in eight events with the No. 6 team.

RFK PR