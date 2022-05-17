Pala Casino, Spa and Resort Partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Pala Casino Spa Resort announced today their partnership expansion for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22, 2022. Pala Casino Spa Resort sponsored LFM at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. in late February earlier this season. The two have also already announced their partnership in Oct. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and in Nov. at Phoenix Raceway for the Phoenix Finale race.

The partnership combines professional stock car racing and SoCal’s entertainment capital. Pala Casino Spa Resort is a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 70+ table games, and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala also offers 8 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

“Pala Casino is excited to once again team up with Live Fast Motorsports,” said Pala Casino’s Director of Player Development, Brian Roe. “BJ and Matt’s efforts have paved the way for real change in competitive racing. They advance a culture of inclusion and diversity, as well as a dedication to performing at the highest possible levels in NASCAR and in everyday life. Pala Casino sees this as much more than a sponsorship – it's an opportunity to showcase our shared values. We are proud to have Live Fast Motorsports representing Pala both on and off the track.”

“Our team is super excited to expand our second year of partnership with Pala Casino Spa Resort into the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway,” said co-founder of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Pala Casino Resort and Spa is an enticing getaway option, whether you’re looking to gamble, drink, sunbathe or relax. It’s located on the beautiful Pala Indian Reservation northeast of San Diego, California and worth the visit.”

Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino Spa Resort are excited to see where this second-year partnership leads. Both brands are eager to continue to create positive experiences and memories for their fans and guests.

For more information about Pala Casino, Spa and Resort, visit www.palacasino.com, www. facebook.com/palacasino, or ww w.twitter.com/palacasino.

LFM PR