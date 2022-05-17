Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas All-Star Race Advance

During the pandemic, reports of street racing surged across the country as fewer commuters were on highways and streets became less congested, making them more enticing - and dangerous - for street racing.
“A few minutes of fun can change your life forever,” Suárez said. “The sad reality is that, most of the time, an innocent bystander pays the price.”
Earlier this year, Freeway Insurance expanded its partnership with Suárez, serving as his primary sponsor for five events during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. Last year, Freeway Insurance centered a national advertising campaign around Suárez, including the only Spanish-language commercial featuring a NASCAR driver.
“NASCAR fans associate Suárez and the Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro with speed, but we wanted to educate them that nothing is more important than safety when getting behind the wheel of a car,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. “Even if this campaign stops just one person from putting themselves and others in a dangerous street racing situation, it will have been a success.”
Trackhouse Racing Founder and Owner Justin Marks echoed those words.
“I am very proud of Freeway Insurance and Daniel for launching this much needed campaign across the country,” said Marks. “We all love racing. We live and breathe racing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But, there is a proper place for racing and it certainly isn’t on the city streets. If you want to race, there are places in nearly every city in America where you can race safely.”