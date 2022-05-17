Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas All-Star Race Advance

There are few things in the world No. 99 Freeway Insurance driver Daniel Suárez loves more than racing.

But, he is the first to tell you, racing is for the track and not on city streets.

Suárez and Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution in the U.S., today announced the launch of a new public safety campaign on the dangers of street racing.

The campaign kicks off with a video of Suárez warning against street racing.

Suárez, a native of Monterrey Mexico and the first non-American champion in NASCAR, recorded two videos for the campaign - one in English and one in Spanish.