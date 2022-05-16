Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

Monday, May 16

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 18th

 

“We had a good day with this No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 and solid pit stops. It was fun to race in the top 10 and really use the day as a learning experience for not only myself, but for the team. Hopefully it will help us for the next few races we have together coming up.”

 

- Noah Gragson
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 35th

Finish: 35th

 

“It was a trying weekend for us here on this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection  team. We had some technical issues through inspection but the guys worked hard all weekend to get them fixed. We had a decent qualifying run with some good speed in the race but just ran into multiple issues with an eventual electrical problem that ended our day. I appreciate everyone at Kaulig Racing for the fight.”

- Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing PR

